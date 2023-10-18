SONIC Drive-In Introduces New SONIC® Rechargers with Red Bull®

SONIC® Drive-In is the Ultimate Drink Stop® with thousands of unique drink options, and SONIC is now bringing fans a new sippable way to add a fizzy boost to their day with the introduction of SONIC® Rechargers with Red Bull®.* The refreshing new drinks come in three fruity flavors and are available now at SONIC locations nationwide.

The first new beverage platform to be added to the SONIC menu since 2019, SONIC Rechargers with Red Bull offer an invigorating way to perk up a midday slump or fuel a fun-packed weekend. The SONIC Rechargers lineup features three fizzy, craveable flavors – sweet Dragon Fruit, bold Blood Orange and refreshing Twisted Lime – all combined with the energy of Red Bull® and poured over the iconic SONIC nugget ice.

In addition to the new SONIC Rechargers, SONIC is expanding its burger menu with two flavorful-packed cheeseburgers.

The new Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger is layered with bold and tangy Hickory BBQ sauce, melty American cheese, diced onions, crinkle-cut pickles, crisp lettuce and creamy mayo on a toasted bakery bun.

The Garlic Butter Bacon Cheeseburger is back after being introduced as a limited time offering in 2022. Perfect for garlic lovers, the returning cheeseburger comes topped with creamy garlic butter, American cheese, crispy bacon, mayo, and grilled onions on a toasted bakery bun.

*Not recommended for children, pregnant or nursing women, and persons sensitive to caffeine. Each Medium SONIC® Rechargers made with Red Bull® Contains ~38mg of caffeine.

**SONIC donates a portion of every Drink, Slush, and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

Source: Business Wire

