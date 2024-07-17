Smyrna’s Sister City Committee to Host Students from Japan this Summer

The Sister City Committee of the Town of Smyrna will welcome to our community fourteen Japanese students and their six chaperones to spend two weeks visiting from our Sister City, Zama, Japan, learning and experiencing Smyrna and other Tennessee locales. The students will begin their two-week exchange experience on July 31 with a tour of Nashville and enjoy a Welcome Ceremony hosted at the Smyrna Event Center. The students will stay in local families’ homes to be hosted by the selected Smyrna students and their families involved in the student exchange program. Sister City Committee members will host the Japanese chaperones.

“We are thrilled to welcome the delegation from Zama, Japan. I am grateful for the vision of the Town Council, which initiated the student-based exchange concept more than 30 years ago that ultimately became the Smyrna Sister City Program,” Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed said. “Sister Cities program allows our students to learn more about each other through educational, social, cultural, and business exchanges. These students from Zama and Smyrna are true ambassadors of their countries.

The personal relationships developed between students, families, and business leaders have been transformative. Our community has a true bond with Zama City. This program continues to allow students and families to better understand Japanese customs and traditions in unique and enriching ways that otherwise would not be possible. We look forward to continuing this relationship with Zama, Japan”, noted Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed.

During their stay, the students will visit many sites, including the State Museum, The Nashville Farmers Market, Bicentennial Mall, the Chattanooga Aquarium, Nissan, and Smyrna Town Hall among other Tennessee tourist attractions. “Sister City is an amazing program that has been in place between Zama, Japan, and the Town of Smyrna for over 30 years. During that time, over 100 students have had the opportunity to visit Zama and experience Japanese culture firsthand while building friendships that last a lifetime.” Sister City Committee Member and Councilmember Gerry Short stated.

One traditional highlight of the visit is for the Japanese students to attend the first two full days of school with their host student to become acquainted with our educational system, as our students do when visiting Japan. Smyrna Sister City Committee Member, Marc Michaelson, indicated, “Through my almost 30 years involved with the Sister City Exchange Program, I have had the opportunity to see many students and adults form new and long-lasting friendships. I expect these friendships will be life-long.”

The Consul-General of Japan in Nashville Watanabe Shinji, will make a special visit and attend the Farewell Ceremony on August 10.

History of the Town of Smyrna Sister City Program

The Smyrna Sister City Program is part of a national not-for-profit volunteer movement initiated by President Dwight E. Eisenhower. In 1991, the Town of Smyrna entered into a Sister City agreement with Zama City, Japan. At that time, Zama was home to a Nissan auto manufacturing facility. The first visit to Zama included adult municipal and community leaders. However, soon thereafter, the Town Council determined that a student exchange program would serve Smyrna’s youth well and provide an excellent opportunity for a cultural exchange between students of both communities.

The Smyrna Sister City Committee supports and coordinates a student-centered program to enhance and promote Smyrna’s international profile and foster productive exchanges in education, culture and the arts with our Sister City Zama, Japan. Students and chaperones travel to Japan during the summer every three years and live with host families in Zama for approximately two weeks. The following year, a delegation of students and chaperones from Zama stay with student and adult hosts in Smyrna. The goal is to provide an excellent opportunity for productive exchanges in education, culture, and the arts.

For more information about The Town of Smyrna Sister City Program, please visit, https://www.townofsmyrna.org/live/sister_city_program.php or

https://www.facebook.com/smyrnatnsistercity

