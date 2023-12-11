Smyrna’s Assistant Police Chief Graduates From FBI National Academy

Assistant Police Chief John Liehr from the Smyrna Police Department was among the 198 law enforcement officers who graduated 12/7/2023 from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The 288th session of the National Academy consisted of people from forty-five states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from twenty-four countries, four military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations. FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits all the National Academy courses offered.

A total of 54,763 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Congratulations Assistant Chief Liehr!