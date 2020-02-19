SMYRNA, Tennessee—The driver of a tanker truck escaped a fire without injuries.

B-Shift Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel responded to a tanker truck fire at approximately 5:35 a.m., February 19, 2020, in the McDonald’s parking located at 1855 Almaville Road in Smyrna.

Upon arrival, personnel noted that the cab and engine of the tanker truck, carrying 3,500 gallons of grease, were fully engulfed. SFD personnel extinguished the fire and no injuries have been reported.

“Personnel from Stations 1 and 6 did an excellent job of containing and extinguishing this fire,” shared Chief Bill Culbertson. “The driver escaped, unharmed, and no other vehicle or structure was impacted.”