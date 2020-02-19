Man Robs First National Bank in Murfreesboro

‪UPDATE 4:56 p.m.: BOLO CANCELED! The bank robber has been captured. He was located by officers in a tree line behind Miller Coliseum.

Police are on the hunt for the man who robbed the First National Bank on Memorial Blvd. around 3:05 P.M. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The man handed a teller a note demanding money. The note stated he had a gun, but he didn’t display one. The bank robber was wearing a black hat with a white swoosh, sunglasses, and a dark blue long sleeve with a Champion logo and gray pants.

He left the bank on foot. The FBI is assisting with the case

UPDATE: BOLO CANCELED! The bank robber has been captured. He was located by officers in a tree line behind Miller Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/1GeABfoxTK — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) February 19, 2020

MORE CRIME NEWS