After weeks of work, the new playground at Veterans Memorial Park is ready to be opened to the public.

Parks and Recreation staff will be at the new play structure at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, for the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

There are two new structures for 2-5 year olds and 5-12 year olds. In addition to the traditional slides and swings, there will be a 19-foot tall rope climber, a 40-foot zip line and an all-inclusive merry go round that will be easily accessible to kids with disabilities. The new swing set and benches around the play area are still under construction.

The Parks and Recreation Department started dismantling the old play structure on December 30, 2019. The old playground equipment was installed in the 90’s and was in desperate need of repair. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved in the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget for $200,000 of repairs to be done to the play structure.

“This is a beautiful new structure that we know kids are going to love,” says Parks and Recreation Director David McGowen. “We worked really hard on this project to give kids in our area a great playground to run and play on and make new friends.”

Veterans Memorial Park is still open but the playground will remain closed until the ribbon cutting. In the meantime, city officials ask families not to play on the structure.