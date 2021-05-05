tennessee golf foundation

Tickets for the Simmons Bank Open, a part of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, are now available. The tournament takes place at The Grove in College Grove, TN, a private golf course and the home to Middle Tennessee’s only professional golf tournament.

For information, visit https://simmonsbankopen.com/. Single-day and four-day general admission tickets can be purchased here.

Benefiting the Snedeker Foundation

The Snedeker Foundation has been the official charitable beneficiary of the Simmons Bank Open since 2017. Founded in 2012 by FedExCup Champion and nine-time PGA TOUR winner Brandt Snedeker and his wife Mandy, the Snedeker Foundation supports a variety of social and athletic endeavors in Middle Tennessee, including: Our Kids, which provides expert medical evaluations and crisis counseling services in response to concerns of child sexual abuse, and The Sneds Tour, a statewide junior golf tour in Tennessee that allows kids to learn, play and enjoy the game while also making the sport affordable and accessible. (Learn more.)

Our Kids

Our Kids provides expert medical evaluations and crisis counseling to children and families affected by child sexual abuse. Our Kids also conducts research and increases community awareness about child sexual abuse. At Our Kids, nurse practitioners and social workers respond to the unique needs of each child and caregiver. Our Kids provides the following clinical services:

  • Expert medical evaluations
  • Crisis counseling
  • 24/7 on-call coverage by nurse practitioners and social workers
  • Diagnosis and treatment of STDs and other infections
  • Referral services
  • Training program for Vanderbilt general pediatric residents
  • Expert court testimony
  • Service to 47 counties in Middle Tennessee
  • Research that contributes to the larger discussion of child sexual abuse
  • Training on child sexual abuse for referral sources and other groups

Learn more.

The Sneds Tour

The Sneds Tour hosts a year-round junior golf tour in Tennessee aimed at allowing kids to learn, play and enjoy the game of golf, while also making competition more affordable through lower entry and registration fees.

Tickets for the Simmons Bank Open can be purchased here. Single-day, two-day and four-day general admission tickets are available. For information about the tournament, visit https://simmonsbankopen.com/.


