Construction has begun again on Chicken Guy!, Guy Fieri’s Nashville restaurant. Located off Second Avenue and Commerce Street in downtown Nashville, the restaurant was one of several structures damaged in the explosion on Christmas Day 2020, bringing the project to a sudden halt.

Construction has now resumed on the new franchise, which is slated to open this summer, continuing the one-of-a-kind partnership between FACE, famed chef, restaurateur, and television personality Guy Fieri, and restaurateur Robert Earl