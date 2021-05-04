Ruby Willene Stone

Ruby Willene Stone, age 95, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home in Murfreesboro. In addition to her parents, Walter and Rosa Lee Richardson, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Bennett Stone; son, Larry Stone; sister, Dimple Richardson; brothers, Willard Richardson and Loyd Richardson; and sisters in law, Dot Richardson, Marie Richardson.

She is survived by her daughter, Pat Davis; grandchildren, Chad Davis, Jennifer Powell, Angela Davis; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brothers, James Richardson, Robert Richardson and his wife Mary; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Ruby’s name may be made to Caris Hospice of Murfreesboro or Sharpsville Church of Christ.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here