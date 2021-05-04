Ruby Willene Stone, age 95, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home in Murfreesboro. In addition to her parents, Walter and Rosa Lee Richardson, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Bennett Stone; son, Larry Stone; sister, Dimple Richardson; brothers, Willard Richardson and Loyd Richardson; and sisters in law, Dot Richardson, Marie Richardson.

She is survived by her daughter, Pat Davis; grandchildren, Chad Davis, Jennifer Powell, Angela Davis; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brothers, James Richardson, Robert Richardson and his wife Mary; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Ruby’s name may be made to Caris Hospice of Murfreesboro or Sharpsville Church of Christ.