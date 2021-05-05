Registration Open for Annual Hurricane Creek Greenway Clean-Up

The annual Hurricane Creek Greenway Clean-Up has been scheduled and everyone is encouraged to come out and help. Every year the stormwater department hosts a clean-up event to beautify part of the Hurricane Creek Greenway.
The event, scheduled for May 8, begins at 8:30 a.m. and wraps up at noon. Breakfast and lunch will be provided as well as fun swag available for volunteers to take home with them. To help keep us safe from COVID we will be splitting off into smaller groups upon arrival, wearing masks, and not sharing equipment.
To sign up, visit the Hands on Nashville website at https://bit.ly/3emjNpr. Contact the stormwater department at (615) 793-7339 or email [email protected] with questions.
