Nine people lost their lives in traffic crashes in June in Rutherford County, making officers fear more people will die in deadly crashes this year than usual, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

About 40 people die from traffic crashes each year in Rutherford County so nine deaths in one month concerns Sgt. Michael Rodgers, who supervises the traffic enforcement by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

“The number of people who died and the number of families impacted weighs very heavily on my heart,” Rodgers said. “As deputies, we care deeply for the community and it is very difficult to accept this loss of life.”

The people who died included two pedestrians struck on Interstate 24, a motorcyclist, one not wearing a seat belt and two crashes where alcohol was a factor.

Drivers can help save lives by not drinking and driving, wearing seat belts, obeying the speed limit and being patient with other drivers.

Deputies enforced drinking and driving laws while working overtime during the holiday weekend from a grant funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

“We will have deputies out enforcing traffic laws and we remind you to make the right decision after drinking,” Rodgers said. “Please find a sober driver or call a ride service.”

State and local law enforcement officers conducted checkpoints and saturations last year that resulted in a decrease of eight less people dying in traffic crashes in the county.