309 South Spring Street, Murfreesboro

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Greenhouse Ministries started the Garden Patch Thrift Shoppe in January of 2010, shortly after moving from their 5,000 square foot facility on Front Street that they had outgrown to a new 11,000 square foot facility on Spring Street. The store offers upscale women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and accessories, as well as household décor and furniture.

Garden Patch offers weekly sales of 20% off every month. The first week is kitchen items, week two is clothing, week three is décor, week four is shoes and handbags, and week five is everything.

Sales from the store support the Ministry’s programs including educational programs, legal help, a bicycle program for kids, a nursing clinic, occupational therapy, career training, and a food pantry. They coordinate with other non-profits to care for those who feel like they have no hope.

It was begun in 1999 by Cliff and Jane Sharp who saw a need for helping those they saw struggling at Franklin Heights federal housing project where they donated their time teaching GED and computer classes, and provided child care. Their goal is to help whoever walks through their door.

Currently, they are working on a capital campaign to raise money to build a larger facility on land they bought behind their current location for offices and classrooms, with hopes to expand the size of the Garden Patch in the building their offices are in now.

If you are into vintage furniture, this Is the place to come, especially if you like to do some DIY touchups. They get some cool Mid-century modern pieces that are hot right now. The shop is set up like a boutique, and they have a lot of designer items at low prices.