Mr. Guy R. Dotson, Jr., age 57, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Sewanee, TN to the late Guy, Sr. and Jeanne Pardue Dotson. Guy received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis and has practiced law in Murfreesboro for over 30 years. He was a faithful member of The Experience Community Church.

Guy is survived by his wife, Nicole Dotson; children, Samantha Dotson Rainey and her husband Luke, Trey Dotson and his wife Angélica, Brendan Dye, Collin Dye, Evan Dye, and Grace Dotson; granddaughter, Emma Dotson; sister, Bethe Becker and her husband Frank; brothers, Greg Dotson, Von Dotson and his wife Jana, and Benjamin Dotson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00am at The Experience Community Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.