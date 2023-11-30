See Local Artists Perform at the Hope and Healing Christmas Concert for Haiti

Bring awareness to a tremendous mission at the Hope & Healing Christmas Concert for Haiti on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This Christmas concert brings joy to the season and celebrates the 15th year of the Visitation Hospital Foundation serving the people of southwest Haiti. Join us for this free concert benefitting Visitation Hospital Foundation at Bellevue Presbyterian Church from 6 PM to 8:30 PM to see performances from three extraordinary local artists.

Visitation Hospital Foundation

Providing compassionate healthcare for the rural town of Petite Rivière de Nippes, Visitation Hospital Foundation is celebrating its 15th landmark anniversary year serving the people of southwest Haiti. The Visitation Outpatient Clinic opened its doors in January 2008 and has served the needs of over 300,000 children and adults in the area and surrounding region ever since. Plans are currently underway for the addition of an Ambulatory Surgery Center as part of the hospital complex.

The Visitation Hospital Foundation serves many essential services for this region of southwest Haiti, including clinical services for adults and children, prenatal parent education by trained midwives, and access to basic needs like clean drinking water.

Visit visitationhospital.org for more information about the foundation or to make a donation to help with their mission.

Local Artists

Three local artists will be celebrating the season at the Hope & Healing Christmas Concert for Haiti. They will perform from 6 – 7:30 PM, and then you’ll have a chance for a meet and greet reception from 7:30 – 8:30 PM. The concert features:

Jonathon Cilia Faro – Known as the “Godfather of Music,” Jonathan Cilia Faro is a touring Italian-American opera singer who was recognized by Julio Iglesias, Jr., as “the most powerful and passionate living voice.”

Tyler Michael Smith – An award-winning American film composer, producer, keyboardist, and singer-songwriter. He has a passion for worship and creating music that glorifies Jesus.

Sarah Smith – Tyler Michael Smith’s wife and musical partner, Sarah is a talented artist in her own right who writes and performs gospel and worship music.

Join Us Saturday, December 16, 2023

The Hope & Healing Christmas Concert for Haiti benefitting Visitation Hospital Foundation will take place Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bellevue Presbyterian Church from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.

Bellevue Presbyterian Church is located at 100 Cross Timbers Drive, Nashville, TN, 37221.