Scooter’s Coffee Offering Free Coffee in September

National Coffee Day is September 29th, but the entire month of September is now Scooter’s Coffee Month. We are spreading the coffee love by offering FREE delicious, fresh-brewed coffee every day throughout September, beginning Sept. 1st. Start your days in September by ordering any size of fresh-brewed hot coffee for free, whether it’s medium or dark roasts or the Scooter’s Coffee popular flavors of Caramelicious ®, Scooter Doodle ®, or French Vanilla.

“We want our loyal customers and new customers to enjoy the indulgence of free coffee not just in celebration of one day, but for an entire month,” says Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “Serving amazing, high-quality coffee is at our core at Scooter’s Coffee. We take pride in sharing our farm-to-cup coffee, roasted with only the finest 100% Arabica beans sourced directly from our farmer partners and served daily with a smile from friendly baristas. We enjoy celebrating National Coffee Day throughout September to savor all the good that coffee brings to our day.”

Scoot on through the Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru with the kids before the school bell rings and pick up a fresh-brewed coffee, and a Kid’s Combo for the perfect start to everyone’s day. Or pair your brewed coffee with a fall bakery treat such as one of our Pumpkin Caramelicious Muffins, Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites, or Maple Waffle Sandwiches. Customers can scan the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App to earn Smiles that can be collected and redeemed for free drinks.

Stop by every day in September at your local Scooter’s Coffee for a free brewed coffee. The offer is valid for one cup per person, per visit, while supplies last at participating locations.