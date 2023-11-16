Save Time this Holiday Season and Ship Your Holiday Pies!

We’re officially in the rush of the holiday season, and we’re sure that your to-do list is getting long! With a laundry list of gifts to buy, shopping to do, and planning to prepare, let Papa C Pies be your partner in holiday preparation this year.

We have convenient options for delivery and shipping that get all your Thanksgiving pies and holiday pies where they need to go. With a variety of delectable flavors to choose from, holiday pies from Papa C Pies make the perfect gifting option and a delicious accompaniment to your holiday table.

Pies Shipped Directly to Your Friends and Family

Give the gift of pie with ease! We ship nationwide through Ground Shipping or 2-Day Express Shipping (your choice at checkout!). Each pie is carefully packaged so that your pie arrives in prime condition at its destination for your gift recipient’s enjoyment.

Many of Papa C Pies’ best-selling flavors are available for shipping! Choose from the following delectable flavors to ship to your gifting list:

Ghirardelli Chocolate

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pecan

Ghirardelli Chocolate Chess

Southern Pecan

Steeplechase Derby

Chess Pie

Apple Pie

Cherry Pie

Mixed Berry Pie

In addition to flavor, you can choose the size of pie to send! Choose from a Medium, six-inch pie with two to three servings, a standard size Large, nine-inch pie with eight to ten servings, or an Extra-Large, eleven-inch pie with twelve to fourteen servings. Round out your selections with some peanut brittle to add a delicious crunch to your gift!

Pies Delivered Locally As Gifts (Or Directly to Your Holiday Table!)

We know you’re busy this time of year, so let us take some of the workload off your plate! Order ahead for local delivery of all the holiday pies you need for gifting and the dessert table at your holiday celebration. We partner with local delivery services for your convenience so you can order the holiday pies you need for any local address.

Each pie from Papa C Pies is handmade in our bakery from family recipes handed down by our Grandma Elsie Mae! Our signature light, flaky crust and each delicious filling are made in-house from scratch with premium ingredients. You can choose from our entire menu of incredible flavors for local delivery and pickup, including many seasonal favorites like Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin Praline Pie!

Drive-Through Window for Local Pickup!

Our bakery is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6:30 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm for pickups. We recommend ordering your holiday pies ahead of time to ensure you get the flavor and size you prefer, but we will always have pies available in our display case for same-day pickup. We also have a convenient drive-through window for expedited pickup services of your orders!

Perfect Pies Every Time from Papa C Pies

Papa C Pies was born out of a family love for pie handed down three generations from our Grandma Elsie Mae. From her legacy recipe for delicious, flaky crust and her quintessential Apple Pie came all the wonderful pie recipes you now find handmade in our bakery daily.

Papa C Pies is located at 99 Seaboard Lane in Brentwood. Come see us Monday through Saturday at the bakery or call us at 615-414-3435 today to get started with your holiday pie order!

