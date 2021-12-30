Rutherford Weekend: New Year’s Edition

1. New Year’s Eve Party with Mixtape

Friday, December 31, 7:00pm

6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN

Hop Springs Beer Park

Celebrate New Years Eve with Mixtape! Murfreesboro’s favorite 1980s party. All of Mixtape’s shows sell out and there’s even less tickets available for New Years Eve as the brewery is only allowing 200 guests. Tickets come with free parking and a champagne toast at midnight. Other specials will be announced the night of. Indoors, limited capacity, & seating is limited and first come first serve. DJ starts at 7pm and Mixtape will take the stage at 9pm. Food trucks will be on site. Don’t miss out on the most fun NYE Party in Murfreesboro!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here