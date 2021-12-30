Rutherford Weekend: New Year’s Edition

1. New Year’s Eve Party with Mixtape
Friday, December 31, 7:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs Beer Park
Celebrate New Years Eve with Mixtape! Murfreesboro’s favorite 1980s party. All of Mixtape’s shows sell out and there’s even less tickets available for New Years Eve as the brewery is only allowing 200 guests. Tickets come with free parking and a champagne toast at midnight. Other specials will be announced the night of. Indoors, limited capacity, & seating is limited and first come first serve. DJ starts at 7pm and Mixtape will take the stage at 9pm. Food trucks will be on site. Don’t miss out on the most fun NYE Party in Murfreesboro!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here
2. NYE Date Night
Thursday, December 30, 5:00-8:00pm
327 E State St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Curious Kitchen
Did someone say New Year’s Eve date night? 2021 is coming to a close and what better way to celebrate than to embark on a culinary journey with a cooking class that is part party, part education, and all fun? Join The Curious Kitchen and pop the bubbles and ring in the new year with a delicious meal. The meal will include: a shrimp cocktail, caesar salad, steak oscar and crab with garlic mashed potatoes. Of course, there will be dessert and champagne.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. New Year’s Day 5K
Saturday, January 1, 11:00am–1:00pm
697 Veteran’s Pkway, Murfreesboro,TN
Barfield Crescent Park
Start your year off on the right foot! This family-friendly 5k takes place at Barfield Crescent Park and is a part of the mayor’s Better Boro Initiative. The race will be electronically timed and every finisher will receive a medal. There are also awards for overall winners for males and females. Don’t forget to pick up your souvenir shirt at registration.
For more information, click here
4. Mayday Gatsby Party
Friday, December 31, 9:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Join Mayday Brewery for a one of a kind evening celebrating the start of 2022. Gatsby style. There will be a live DJ and a food truck onsite. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. In addition to the champagne toast, the brewery also offers funky beers brewed by a local Murfreesboro family.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5. Seasons New Year’s Eve Party
Friday, December 31, 7:00pm-2:30am
2227 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Seasons Restaurant & Lounge
Backlit and StaticPop will be taking turns on two stages at Seasons on New Year’s Eve. After their sets end at 12:30am, there will be a DJ-spun dance party! Tickets will include a catered meal, live music and DJs, a champagne toast and party favors. Only 150 tickets are being sold, so make sure to get yours quick!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.