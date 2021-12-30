Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® opened its first Nashville-area location in Smyrna in November. Currently, due to the labor shortage, they are just offering drive-thru, but hope to have their full dining room open as soon as possible. It is a cooked-to-order casual burger joint with a 1950s diner feel.

The restaurant is known for its steakburgers made with lean 100-percent ground beef, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard. And don’t forget their famous Fry Sauce.

“We provide high quality, cooked-to-order menu items in a fun and comfortable environment,” said Tim Heeren, franchise owner. “When you walk in, you can expect a warm greeting, and you’ll experience genuine hospitality we call the ‘Freddy’s Way.’”

Named after the father of founders Billy and Randy Simon, they loved the alliteration with the word ‘frozen’ and the name stuck according to mashed.com. They wanted the restaurant to have the feel of a simpler time, and they felt it was an honor to name it after their father who received a purple heart during World War II. The first store was opened in August 2002 in northwest Wichita, Kansas. Since then, the company has since grown to more than 380 locations in the United States, not to mention three in Dubai.

Once open, the 3,000 square-foot Smyrna dining room will offer seating for 72 people with additional tables on the patio during warmer weather.

“Guests often ask about our most popular menu item,” said Heeren. “We’re known for our Original Double, which starts with two steakburger patties that we press thin on a flat grill and sear until the edges are crispy. The burger is topped with two slices of cheese, onions, pickle planks and mustard, all served on a toasted bun. If you’re a first-time guest, we recommend you give it a try and finish off your meal with our Signature Turtle Sundae.”

Their menu offers other versions of steakburger, including the California Style and the Jalapeno. They also make a patty melt. For those who prefer chicken, they offer grilled or fried chicken breast sandwiches. A black bean veggie burger can be substituted for the steakburger.

Hot dogs are another famous offering, with three options, the original “Freddy Dog”, Chicago, and Chili.

An extensive number of sides are available, including fried cheese curds, fries, onion rings, cheese fries, chili fries, chili, chips, chicken tenders and apple sauce.

According to mashed.com, Freddy’s has a “secret menu” of items that can be found on FredHead Feed, including a chili steak burger and barbecue steak burger. Others include a grilled cheese, a BLT sandwich and a burger topped with a hot dog. They will also wrap a burger or chicken breast in lettuce instead of put them on a bun.

Sundays or Concretes are available in other flavors besides the signature Turtle, these include Peanut Butter, Chocolate and Banana; Hawaiian Delight; Dirt n’ Worms; and Chocolate Brownie. Shakes and cones are also available.

They will put a notice up on their Facebook page as soon as the dining room is opened.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

590 Sam Ridley Pkwy

Smyrna, Tennessee

615-462-5342

Website: https://freddysusa.com/store/smyrna/

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.