Wednesday, December 29th

Final Score: 57-33

Mt. Juliet (2-14) won their first game since November 18th in the AFLAC Christmas Classic at Watertown.

Both teams started out slow as the game was tied at 0 until the 5 minute mark. Eagleville (3-10) did not hit their first shot until 1:51 left in the first quarter. Rhett Deaton lead the Eagles with 15 points providing a silver lining moving forward. They will play Livingston Academy (6-6) December 30th at 4:30 PM for their next game in the AFLAC Christmas Classic.

The Bears were constantly rotating players in and out of the game. This began to wear Eagleville down as fatigue began to set in throughout the contest. On top of that both teams had players who were in foul trouble which also added to the physical toll the players took.

Osize Daniyan provided a spark in the 2nd quarter for Mt. Juliet with a breakaway dunk. It was at this point where his team began to spread their lead. He ended the game with 20 points.

Mt. Juliet plays Watertown (3-6) December 30th at 7:30 closing out the event hosted by the Purple Tigers.