Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Car Show at Sam Davis Home
Saturday, October 1, 1:00pm-4:00pm
1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN
Sam Davis Home and Museum
Join us for the 2nd Annual Car Show, hosted by the Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders. Registration from 10am-12pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4pm. Awards at 4pm. There will be multiple awards in each class; Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, & best old school, best in show.
For more information, click here.
2Hoptoberfest
Saturday, October 1, 12:00pm-6:00pm
714 W. Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
Panther Creek Brews
Oh yeah! It’s October, it’s a fest, call it what you want, but Panther Creek Brews calls it Hoptoberfest! Panther Creek Brews will have special PCB cups for your beer, Los Swamp Monsters playing all day, and a Costume Contest! Dress as a Swamp Monster or in your lederhosen or whatever you want! Best of Cabin Attic Burgers will be there with a fest menu!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Bicycle Tour of Stones River National Battlefield
Saturday, October 1, 9:00am-11:00am
3501 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Stones River National Battlefield
Get some exercise while exploring Stones River National Battlefield. Join a ranger for a bike ride through the park and along the Stones River Greenway with stops at several locations where some of the critical battle actions occurred. Visitors aged 16 and under must wear helmets. We encourage all participants to wear helmets and bring a water bottle. This is a 5-mile plus ride with a moderate pace and is not recommended for children under the age of 10.
For more information and to register, click here.
4Fall Pumpkin Truck
Sunday, October 2, 2:00pm-4:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
All family members are welcome, from age 7-107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 and up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! The studio will provide cups and ice buckets, but do not have ice or eating/serving utensils so bring them with you!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
553rd Annual Nashville Film Festival
2102 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN
Belcourt Theatre
The 53rd annual Nashville Film Festival is a celebration of film, music, and culture. Events take place at the historic Belcourt Theater and the Andrew Johnson Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, and the festival also expands to The Franklin Theatre this year. The festival presents more than 150 film screenings, a selection of post-film Q&As, and in-depth discussions, and an in-person pitch session!
For more information and to view the schedule, click here.