Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Car Show at Sam Davis Home

Saturday, October 1, 1:00pm-4:00pm

1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN

Sam Davis Home and Museum

Join us for the 2nd Annual Car Show, hosted by the Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders. Registration from 10am-12pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4pm. Awards at 4pm. There will be multiple awards in each class; Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, & best old school, best in show.

