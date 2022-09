Branches Counseling Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1102 Dow Street in Murfreesboro.

The mission of branches is to be a Christ-centered ministry that facilitates hope and healing for the whole person – mentally, physically, and spiritually.

Branches Counseling Center

1102 Dow Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 904-7170

