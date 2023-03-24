Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Here are some events going on within the Murfreesboro Community this weekend!
1Poetry Reading & Open Mic
Sunday, March 26, 2023, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Listen to some poetry or share some writing of your own at Poetry in the Boro. There will be craft beer, soft drinks and complimentary snacks. Food trucks are scheduled to arrive at 2:00.
For their feature this month, Poetry in the Boro is asking everyone to bring a favorite poem by another author. Whether it’s classic or contemporary, if it speaks to you, go and share it. If you don’t personally want to read it, just bring the poem and someone else will read it for you.
The event is free but they are accepting donations.
Learn more here.
2Hello Spring Cookie Workshop
Saturday, March 25, 12 p.m. -3 p.m.
Cultivate Coworking
107 W Lytle St. Murfreesboro TN
Bring in spring with this cute spring cookie workshop! Join Sweet Sue in this step by step class for beginners. You will get 6 cookies to decorate and take home. You will learn a number of techniques including layering icing, piping and flooding, and icing consistencies.
Kids ages 7 and up are also welcome to join the fun. Tickets are $60 per person. Seat is reserved once payment is made.
Learn more here.
3National Spring Season Opener & Dyno Shootout
Saturday, March 25th, 2023, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Saturday marks Harley-Davidson’s National Spring Season Opener! To celebrate, they are throwing a Dyno Shootout. The winner of each class will receive a $250 giftcard! Classes are for Milwaukee-Eight and Twin Cam motorcycles.
Learn more here.
480s/90s “Glow in the Dark” Paint & Sip pARTy!
Saturday, March 25, 2023, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
AJ Hall
1630 S. Church St., Suite 119, Murfreesboro, TN
Dress up in your favorite 80s and 90s attire (or neon or white T-shirts) and join Wine and Design as they paint, play, dance and pARTy to sounds provided by live DJ!
Pre-registration is required. Ticket includes: all painting supplies (fluorescent paints), lite appetizers, mimosas, champagne toast. There will be games & prizes and a cash bar. This is an adult event. Must be at least 21 to consume alcohol.
Learn more here.
5BrisketU at Mayday Brewery
Sunday, March 26, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
This pitmaster class is an introductory class designed to teach the average BBQ lover how to work a pit and create the quintessential smoked brisket, which is the toughest piece of beef to master. In this class, you will learn up-close about Texas pits, choosing the right brisket, trimming techniques, rubs and prep, wood selection and smoke profiles, starting and managing a firebox, timing the cook, and slicing the end product. At the end of the 3-hour class, you will be a BrisketU Certified Backyard Pitmaster.
Learn more here.