Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Poetry Reading & Open Mic

Sunday, March 26, 2023, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Cedar Glade Brews

906 Ridgely Road, Murfreesboro, TN

Listen to some poetry or share some writing of your own at Poetry in the Boro. There will be craft beer, soft drinks and complimentary snacks. Food trucks are scheduled to arrive at 2:00.

For their feature this month, Poetry in the Boro is asking everyone to bring a favorite poem by another author. Whether it’s classic or contemporary, if it speaks to you, go and share it. If you don’t personally want to read it, just bring the poem and someone else will read it for you.

The event is free but they are accepting donations.

Learn more here.