Rutherford County is now booking appointments for individuals aged 16 and older who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Rutherford County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination by appointment. To book your appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start your registration. If you need help scheduling your vaccination, please call the Rutherford County COVID-19 Call Center at 615-898-7997.

“We’re excited to announce the expanded eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older,” said Rutherford County Health Director LaShan Dixon. “The more people in Rutherford County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”

The Rutherford County Health Department reminds all Rutherford County residents that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance, and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.