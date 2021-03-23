The National Weather Service, Nashville (NWS) predicts a severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon into the early evening.
As of now, the main concerns are straight-line winds and heavy rain. We could see 60+mph winds and receive 2 – 4 inches of rain. Until then, showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday (detailed daily forecast below.)
Plan Ahead
As we are a few days away from the severe weather threat, now is a good time to review severe weather preparedness.
Resources:
- How to Be Prepared for Severe Storms
- 7 Things You Should Never Forget When Tornadoes Strike
- Stay Weather Aware With Our Weather Radar
- More Advice from CDC on Emergency Preparedness
Detailed Forecast Through Thursday:
A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between midnight and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
howers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.