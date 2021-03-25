Keeping school students safe will be the focus of Operation School Zone Safety Friday by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force.

Murfreesboro Police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies will patrol in Rutherford County Schools’ zones to promote safe driving when students arrive at school and leave in the afternoon.

THP Lt. Jon Officer said troopers will be assigned to school zones.

“We want to remind drivers to slow down and don’t drive distracted in school zones,” Officer said.

Murfreesboro Police Capt. Cary Gensemer said officers will watch for hazardous moving violations, speeding, seat belts/child restraints and hands free violations.

“It is important for motorists to be aware while driving in school zones,” Gensemer said. “The consequences of bad driving behavior here could be devastating. We regularly enforce school zones but intend on conducting saturation patrols this Friday.”

Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rodgers said deputies will monitor schools in their zones.

“We will look for drivers who are speeding, using cell phones and not wearing seat belts,” Rodgers said.

Tennessee’s Hands Free law makes it illegal for adult drivers to:

· Hold a cell phone or mobile device.

· Write, send or read texts.

· Watch videos or movies on a cell phone or mobile device.

· Record or broadcast video on a cell phone or mobile device.

Drivers under age 18 are prohibited from using a phone while driving, Rodgers said.

The penalty for driving in a marked school zone with flashers operating is a $200 fine.

Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Greg Walker said police will enforce laws at Rutherford County Schools inside the Murfreesboro city limits since Murfreesboro City Schools are out of session Friday.