Robbery Suspect in Custody After Ramming Patrol Car

‪An armed robbery suspect was arrested after ramming a Murfreesboro Police car and escaping injury when he drove toward a deputy who fired at him Wednesday on Cason Lane, law enforcement officers said.

The suspect is accused of robbing the Stop and Shop Liquor and Wine store about 7:10 a.m. on St. Andrews Drive and the Exxon Tiger Mart just after midnight on New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro Police reported.

A Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him moments later at Auto Pride Car Wash on Cason Lane. The suspect then rammed an arriving Murfreesboro Police patrol car.

The suspect drove toward the sheriff’s deputy who fired at the vehicle.

Police and sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspect on Cason Lane where another deputy deployed spike strips to stop the car.

The suspect continued driving until he struck a car at the intersection of New Salem Highway and Cason Lane.

The wreck caused a multi-vehicle crash where a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle and a Murfreesboro Police vehicle collided with the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot and was quickly taken into custody at the Exxon Tiger Mart on New Salem Highway.

Detectives were interviewing the suspect this morning. The case remains under investigation.

