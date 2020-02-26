Ryan Reese, age 34 of Nashville, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born September 1, 1985 and was a 2003 graduate of Eagleville High School. An avid golfer, Ryan began college at Cumberland University where he was a member of the golf team. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee.

Ryan was third generation in his family’s business, The Reese Group, and served on the Board of Trustees for the Tennessee Grocers Education Foundation. Ryan was also a member of the Nashville Golf and Athletic Club where he was the 2018 Player of the Year.

In addition to his wife, Megan Reese; survivors include his parents, Darrell and Lyvonn Reese of Murfreesboro; grandmother, Ardath Reese; siblings, Robyn Morrissey and husband Micah of Nashville, Daniel Reese and wife Elizabeth of Brentwood, and Kelly Fanion and husband Michael of Providence, Rhode Island; nieces, Margot Morrissey and Nora Reese, and a nephew, Emmett Morrissey; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the Ryan Reese Scholarship Fund on GoFundMe established for the benefit of the Tennessee Grocers Education Foundation. GoFundMe gf.me/u/xnbtw8

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Following the memorial service, the family will host a reception at the Nashville Golf and Athletic Club from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, 1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood, TN. An online guestbook is available for the Reese family at www.woodfinchapel.com.