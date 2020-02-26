Help ID Armed Robbery Suspect in La Vergne

‪The La Vergne Police Department is asking for help to identify a person involved in an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday, February 25 at the Dollar General at 331 Fergus Road around 9:45 p.m. The suspect was described as a thinly built light skinned male around 6’ tall. He was wearing a maroon colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, and a red bandana covering his face.

If anyone recognizes the suspect they are asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or the Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at (615) 893-7867 (STOP).

MORE CRIME NEWS