Scott Equipment held its ribbon cutting for its location in La Vergne on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 140 Waldron Road in La Vergne.

Scott Equipment, on Waldron Rd in LaVergne, TN, specializes in the top crane and construction equipment that the industry has to offer. As an authorized dealer of Kobelco, Metso, Superior Broom, Volvo, and Takeuchi products, we know the meaning of heavy-duty and heavy commitment. For years our family-owned company has helped construction sites run efficiently. Browse top-brand cranes and other construction equipment or call to find out more about our rental and sale-ready equipment in Tennessee.

Scott Equipment

140 Waldron Road

La Vergne, TN 37086

(615) 793-3888

Facebook