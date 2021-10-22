Join the Nashville Library via Zoom for the Nashville Launch of “Truth-Telling: Ida B. Wells and Frances Willard.” This community history project explores the historical conflict between these two American Reformers over lynching, race, and racism on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM.

Schedule:

10:30 am – Welcome and Opening Remarks

Advance Screening of Truth-Telling Film

Conversation with Michelle Duster and Lori Osborne

12:15 pm – Lunch break on your own

1:15 pm – Afternoon Panel Discussion: Then Now – The Role of Journalism in Documenting the Truth

Speakers:

Michelle Duster, author, public historian, and great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells

Lori Osborne, Director, Frances Willard House Museum

Tasneem Ansariya Grace, Vice President, Mosaic Changemakers

Ambriehl Crutchfield, WPLN Metro Reporter

David S. Piñeros, Street Photographer

Please note: Due to copyright permissions, this live event will not be recorded and shared at a later date. Thank you.

Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtdeyoqDIjEtec_60u9993KX0rAnK8h1wM for more information and to register.