Milano NailCare held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 1636 New Salem Hwy. in Murfreesboro.

Nail Salon in Murfreesboro offers premium spa products and hundreds of polish colors with licensed aestheticians.

Milano NailCare

1636 New Salem Hwy.

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 546-4902

Facebook