D.R. Horton, Inc. held its ribbon cutting on February 20, 2024, for its location at 819 Seven Oaks Blvd. in Smyrna.

Since 2002, more people have chosen D.R. Horton than any other builder. Buy or rent, we have homes and services to provide a home for every stage in life.

D.R. Horton, Inc.

819 Seven Oaks Blvd.

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 283-6000

