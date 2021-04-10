Cover My Assets Insurance Group held its ribbon cutting for its Smyrna location on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 661 Fitzhugh blvd, suite 117 in Smyrna.
Cover My Assets is an independent agency. They represent several leading insurance companies rather than any single provider. They offer the best insurance plans to protect your homes, cars, businesses, and your family.
Cover My Assets Insurance Group
661 Fitzhugh blvd, suite 117
Smyrna, TN 37167
(615) 345-0411
Cover My Assets Insurance Group
