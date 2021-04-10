FEMA Offers COVID-19 Related Funeral Expenses Up to $9,000

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers are raising awareness among consumers and Tennessee funeral professionals that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has issued its final policy on providing financial assistance related to COVID-19 related funeral expenses. The federal agency said the financial assistance it will provide will be a maximum of $9,000 per funeral.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Congress authorized FEMA to provide financial assistance to individuals who incurred COVID-19 related funeral expenses after January 20, 2020. FEMA has issued its final policy — which includes details such as eligibility and documentation criteria and the application process — for how funds will be distributed to families. Additional information can be found here.

“The Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of any Tennessean who may have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Board Executive Director Robert Gribble. “I urge affected consumers to learn more about this federal financial assistance program in order to help cover burial expenses that may have been incurred.”

As part of its policy, FEMA will only award COVID-19 Funeral Assistance for a deceased individual on a single application. If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should register under a single application as applicant and co-applicant. The applicant or co-applicant must have incurred the funeral expenses. The deceased individual’s documentation status is not considered as part of the reimbursement process, but the applicant(s) must be U.S. citizens, legal residents, asylees, refugees or non-citizen nationals.