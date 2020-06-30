Those looking for a unique gift or something special for the home have a new place to go, the newly re-opened Re-Invintage Home store.

A little more than three years ago, Sherri Brown and Terry Lea opened their business in the old log cabin located near Old Time Pottery, but as their business grew, it became apparent the cabin was full to the rafters. It was time for a change.

1 of 7

*photos by Lee Rennick

“We aren’t just a small business,” said Lea, “we are ‘home’ to approximately 25 local painters, pickers, and artists…They are all an integral part of keeping our shop full of unique vintage and handcrafted items, along with boutique clothing and jewelry, florals, furniture paint, and stain products, locally made candles and coffee, and so much more.”

Spending years “kicking around flea markets and antique shops,” Brown and Lea got bit by the ‘bug’ to have their own space to sell some of the treasures they found on their junking trips. They started out with a little booth in a nearby antique store back in 2015.

“After a few years, we felt we were ready to expand into our own shop,” said Lea, “and we wanted it to be in Murfreesboro. So, we scouted out a location, signed the lease and invited some pickers we had met along the way to join us. We filled up all our available spaces the first day we sent out invitations, and we’ve been full ever since.”

They initially planned to close for a week at the end of March in order to move, but when the coronavirus pandemic arrived, they slowed things down to about six weeks to safely move everything into the new location, giving all of their vendors plenty of time to stage and merchandise every corner of the store while maintaining social distancing.

Initially offering online orders and curbside pickup in mid-April, they officially opened the doors at their new location on Franklin Road on April 29.

Accessibility and convenience are the main differences. Re-Invintage Home now has everything on one level with wider walkways, meaning more room for larger pieces of furniture, and a more accessible classroom/paint demo space.

“We love staging and styling vignettes that more closely resemble the size and scale of rooms in our customer’s homes,” said Lea.

Painted and restored vintage furniture remains in high demand among their customers, along with unique florals and locally made items, especially those that feature local landmarks and schools. With increased space, all of their vendors were able to expand their spaces allowing for more items, including a wider selection of furniture, handcrafted journals and cut paper items, and they’ve expanded their paint showroom.

“We’re now carrying a line of baby items which are perfect for gifting,” added Lea, “and we have an area in our shop dedicated to authentic midcentury modern furniture and home decor. We’ve also expanded our selection of locally made furniture and decor, including items up-cycled from vintage whiskey barrels.”

While both owners are thrilled with the new space, they have a soft spot for their old cabin. It was where they got their start, and it had its own charming quirkiness that they loved.

“And we miss the friendly cabin ghost that occasionally made the floors creak and doors squeak,” said Lea. “But we are thrilled to have all the light airiness and roominess of our new location, and we love being more accessible and convenient for our customers. No more #RiverRockGridlock!”

Lea said that they are so thankful to their customers who supported them by sharing their social media posts and kept them busy with a very steady stream of online orders while they were closed. And they’re still offering online payment and curbside pickup for anyone who prefers the convenience of that option. They’re also practicing social distancing and paying scrupulous attention to cleaning the handles and common surfaces throughout the store to do their part to keep everyone safe and healthy during this time.

“And, we’ve had so many customers stopping by on the days we’re closed,” said Lea, “we are considering expanding our hours to be open an extra day during the summer months. Stay tuned for an announcement soon!”

Re-Invintage Home

3781 Franklin Road

Murfreesboro, Tenenssee

615-617-5632

Website: www.reinvintagehome.com

Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday

1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday