Mayor Shane McFarland will hold a live televised briefing Tuesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. on Facebook and CityTV. To watch the briefing live on Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/cityofmurfreesborotn.

The Mayor’s latest briefing will be a “Conversation on Race” with Dr. Vincent L. Windrow. The conversation is the beginning of many briefings Mayor McFarland intends to have on the topic of racial inequities in the coming weeks and months. Windrow is associate vice provost for Student Success and former director of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs at Middle Tennessee State University and has served as pastor of Olive Branch Church, 1115 Minerva Drive, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, since 1999.

The televised briefing will be carried live on CityTV and WGNS Radio and can be viewed on Comcast Xfinity channel 3 & 1094, AT&T Uverse channel 99, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV via Cablecast Screenweave, www.youtube.com/cityofmurfreesboro, and City website at www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytv.

“This Facebook Live briefing on CityTV and WGNS Radio will discuss prejudices and preconceived notions we often hold about race and how we can all do better,” said McFarland. “As Mayor, I want to continue to be responsive to citizens of our diverse and growing community by confronting challenging issues and answering questions in real time.”

Conversations about inequities and change are taking place across many sectors of American society, including government, the workplace, neighborhoods, police and in politics. Mayor McFarland encourages the Murfreesboro community to join in the conversation.

