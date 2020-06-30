Through a long-standing clinical partnership with United Surgical Partners International (USPI) and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance (TOA), Ascension Saint Thomas will continue its investment in patient care in Rutherford County by developing a joint-venture Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Murfreesboro’s Westlawn community.

Certificate of Need approval for the project was granted unanimously on June 24, 2020, by the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency.

The new Westlawn ASC will offer two specialties: orthopedics and pain management. Situated inside TOA’s new medical office building currently under development at the west corner of Veterans Parkway and Shores Road, the 13,000-square foot ASC will provide patients with a convenient and single location for all outpatient orthopedic needs, including: physician office visits, orthopedic-specific urgent care, imaging studies, surgery and rehabilitation. This project is the first of its kind in Rutherford County.

“By strategically shifting a variety of procedures from a hospital setting to an ambulatory surgery center, TOA, USPI and Ascension Saint Thomas are creating lower-cost options for the community we are privileged to serve,” said Gordon Ferguson, President and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “The Westlawn ASC is a product of our ongoing commitment to making quality care accessible, convenient and more affordable.”

“TOA is excited to expand our value-based care surgical options in Murfreesboro and surrounding communities,” said Rob Simmons, Chief Executive Officer, Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance. “Our proven history of partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas and United Surgical Partners International in this market will allow us to expedite this project and offer these services for many years to come.”

“USPI is honored to continue developing surgery centers with Ascension Saint Thomas and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance,” said Chris Hartshorn, Market President, United Surgical Partners International. “We have been successfully working with both organizations for many years and we are excited to build on our history with the Westlawn Surgery Center in Murfreesboro.”

Facility development will begin in 2020 and is expected to take approximately 14 months. The project is estimated at $13 million.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

In Tennessee, Ascension Saint Thomas operates nine hospitals in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 8,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $137 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2019. Serving Tennessee for 15 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., operating 2,600 sites of care – including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

About USPI

United Surgical Partners International is an ambulatory healthcare provider serving approximately 2.7 million patients a year in collaboration with over 9,000 physicians and over 50 prominent health system partners nationwide. USPI and Ascension Saint Thomas currently operate 14 surgical centers in Middle Tennessee and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, HHS, dedicated exclusively to spine and total joint surgery.

About Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance was established in 1926. TOA’s 64 physicians include nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who provide specialized expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, pediatric orthopaedics, fracture care and trauma, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.