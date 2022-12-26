Real ID Deadline Extended to 2025

In 2005, the REAL ID Act established minimum security standards for driver’s license and resident identification card issuance, production and acceptance by Federal agencies. It was originally established that all residents in the United States must have a REAL ID license or ID card for accessing certain Federal buildings, military bases, boarding commercial flights within the country, and certain other facilities by May 3, 2023. That date has been extended to May 7, 2025.

A REAL ID compliant license has a gold circle with a star that is located in the right corner of the card. The new security standards related to the card include incorporating anti-counterfeiting technology, preventing insider fraud and using documentary evidence and record checks to ensure a person is who they claim to be.

In order to receive the REAL ID, applicants must have all of the following:

Proof of U.S. Citizenship or Legal Presence. Applicants must bring one of the following: an original birth certificate or one from the Office of Vital Statistics with a raised and/or colored seal; a valid passport or passport card; a United States certificate or consular report of birth abroad; a valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card issued by DHS or INS; an unexpired Employment Authorization Document issued by DHS; an unexpired foreign passport with valid U.S. visa and approved I-94; a certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS; OR Certificate of Citizenship issued by DHS.

Anyone with a name change must have supporting documents like a marriage certificate, divorce decree or court order.

Proof of Full Social Security Number. Applicants will need to bring one of the following: a W-2, a 1099, a Social Security card, OR a payroll check stub.

Two proofs of Tennessee Residency. Each applicant must bring two items from the following list, with one document dated within the last four months. All forms of proof must include the applicant’s current address. Proof of residency includes, a receipt for personal property or real estate taxes paid within the previous year; an installment loan receipt for an automobile, student or bank loan; current employer verification of resident’s address or a signed letter from applicant’s employer that is either on company letterhead or notarize; a current driver license or ID car or handgun carry permit issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety to a parent, legal guardian or spouse of the applicant, or the applicant’s driver license, ID card or handgun carry permit issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety.

Tennessee began to issue REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards on July 1, 2019. The initial enforcement deadline was October 2020. Since then, enforcement of the REAL ID Act has been pushed back two times, first to October 2021 and then to May 2023 before this most recent extension.

“REAL ID progress over the past two years has been significantly hindered by state driver’s licensing agencies having to work through the backlogs created by the pandemic. Many of these agencies took various steps in response to the pandemic, including automatically extending the expiration dates of driver’s licenses and identification cards and shifting operations to appointment only,” the release said.

Driver Service Centers issue REAL IDs. For those wishing to renew at a specific date and time, an appointment must be made online. REAL ID Tennessee driver’s licenses are good for eight years. After a REAL ID is issued, it can be renewed online, at a self-service kiosk or a county clerk’s office.

Cost is the same as a current Tennessee license or identification card if the applicant is within their renewal period. A Class D license, which most drivers are issued, costs $28 plus a $4 fee processing fee. Those not within their renewal period will be charged a duplicate fee based on the type of license and the number of duplicates already issued to the applicant.

No one will need a REAL ID to drive, vote, purchase alcohol or cigarettes, access hospitals, visit the post office, access federal courts or receive federal benefits.