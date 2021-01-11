School delays for January 12, 2021:

Rutherford County Schools

All Rutherford County schools will open two hours late Tuesday morning to allow time for the sun to come up so our bus drivers and student drivers can better see the road conditions in case of ice. The temperature tonight is expected to drop in the low 20s, and there is a possibility of refreezing, especially on back roads.

So again, all Rutherford County schools will open two-hours late on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

When schools begin two hours late, you should add two hours to your school’s normal morning start time and your bus stop times. So for example, if your bus stop time is normally 6:30 a.m., it will be 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Murfreesboro City Schools

Murfreesboro City Schools will open 2 hours late tomorrow Tuesday January 12.