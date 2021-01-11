The student did not make any threats against other students and did not possess any ammunition

A sixth-grader at Christiana Middle School was arrested and expelled today after he was found to be in possession of an unloaded handgun.

This afternoon, the school administration received a tip about a student possibly possessing an airsoft gun at school. However, upon searching the student’s backpack, they discovered an unloaded handgun. The student did not possess any ammunition and there were no threats made against any students at school.

However, the student has been arrested by the sheriff’s office, and the student will be expelled under the district’s Zero Tolerance policy.

A phone and email message has also been sent to parents at both Christiana Middle School and Christiana Elementary School to keep them informed and to address any rumors before they begin. We know this type of information can be alarming to parents, which is why we are so vigilant with these matters.