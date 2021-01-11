Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to Rutherford County School parents concerning the snow.

We have been checking roads and most of them are fine, but we are going to release schools one hour early today to allow our bus drivers extra time to complete their routes before dark. Again, all Rutherford County schools will be releasing one hour early today, Monday, Jan. 11.

One hour early means you should adjust your school dismissal time by one hour. For example, if your school normally releases at 2:30 p.m., it will release today at 1:30 p.m. The same is true for bus stop times, although drivers will be using extra caution today, which may delay their normal route times by a few minutes.

We know this morning’s snow caused some problems with commuting to school. Any student who could not attend school today or who was late because of road conditions will be excused. Just so you understand the process, we monitored forecasts last night and early this morning beginning at 4 a.m., and all local forecasters stated that we would only receive a dusting in Rutherford County. As we all know now, that forecast proved to be inaccurate and the snow arrived after buses were already in transit.

We appreciate your patience and understanding in these situations and all that you do as parents.