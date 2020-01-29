Murfreesboro, TN (Rutherford County)—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and its Fire/Arson Unit has charged a female suspect with aggravated arson after responding to a house fire at 3709 Woodbury Pike Tuesday night around 9:06.

Units from RCFR, and Kittrell and Lascassas Fire Departments, along with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), arrived at the address to discover a small fire on a bed. Kittrell personnel quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to a small area in the bedroom.

RCFR’s Fire/Arson Unit conducted a routine investigation and determined that the fire was intentionally set by Samantha Weaver. The victim was inside the home when the bed was on fire. RCSO charged Weaver, 23, with domestic assault/manufacturing a prohibited weapon.

Weaver was arrested and booked into Rutherford County Jail with a bond set at $108,000.

“It is very fortunate that no injuries from fire were sustain by any of the parties involved,” said RCFR Fire/Arson Investigator Joshua Sanders. “RCFR takes arson very seriously, especially when it endangers others.”

