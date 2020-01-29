Attempted Break-in at Smyrna Self Storage Business

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual responsible for an attempted break-in.

On January 26, 2020, between 5:30 and 6:00 AM, the individual pictured below cut a hole through the back fence and attempted to break into a storage unit at Simply Self Storage, located at 300 Wolverine Trail in Smyrna.

The individual tried continuously for approximately 30 minutes and was unsuccessful, but caused considerable damage to the locking mechanism.

Anyone who may know the identity of this individual is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department, (615) 267-5434.

