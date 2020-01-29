Iris J. Vosburgh of Murfreesboro died January 28,2020 on his 88th birthday. Mr. Vosburgh was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Augusta Vosburgh and Susana Holder Vosburgh.

He was a member of Walter Hill Baptist Church and was a veteran a of the United States Army. Mr. Vosburgh was retired from General Electric.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mattie Young Vosburgh; daughter, Debra Vosburgh; grandchildren, Morgan, Laura, Landen, Addie; brother, Gene Vosburgh; sister, Evelyn Yardley.

Visitation will be 1:00PM to 3:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service with Military Honors will be 3:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com