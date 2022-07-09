Quiche – Is It Really French?

Quiche, that creamy, egg-y French delight!

But is it really French?

Well, yes and no.

According to culinary history, the yummy egg tart was first developed in an area of Western Germany called Lothringen. And the name quiche comes from the German word “kuchen,” meaning cake. France annexed the Lothringen area in 1766 and renamed it Lorraine. With Lothringen/Lorraine, the French got a lovely bit of land – and quiche!

The original dish as it was prepared in Germany was a combination of eggs, cream, and bacon, baked in a brioche crust. Our French friends added the cheese and cooked it in pastry crust, making Quiche Lorraine, as we now know it.

But that’s not the end of our story – or shall we say, it’s not the beginning? There are records of an egg and cream mixture baked in pastry found in English cookbooks as far back as the 14th Century Similar recipes appear in Italian cookbooks from the 15th Century. Apparently, quiche is quite the international traveler.

The dish in the form we know it today, gained popularity in England after World War II. American cooks discovered the creamy goodness in the 1950s. And if you went to a brunch, bridal shower, baby shower, or any other event that called for a light savory dish in the 70s and 80s, you were sure to find quiche on the menu.

At Papa C’s, we’ve continued the tradition of baking the deliciousness known as quiche – and we’ve added a few variations.

If you want something very similar to the original, come try our Spinach & Bacon quiche, a mixture of eggs, half & half, and two kinds of cheeses, along with baby spinach, and crispy bacon, all baked in our signature crust. For some different flavors, we have Roasted Red Pepper & Sausage quiche, made with freshly ground sausage and roasted red peppers. We also have Vegetarian Quiche filled with baby spinach, sauteed mushrooms, and red, yellow, and orange bell peppers.

To maintain freshness and quality, we don’t ship our quiche, but when you call, order online, or drop by the Papa C’s storefront, you can rest assured that your quiche will be freshly made with Grandmother Elsie’s famous crust and lots of our love.

