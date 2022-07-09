Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 3, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 3 to July 8.
Cheatham County Source
Pleasant View Resident Wins $1 Million on Powerball
Donald Thompson of Pleasant View is a barber, a drag racer, an avid gym member—and now a $1 million Powerball winner.
Whitt’s Barbecue Closes Two Locations
In a social media post, they shared, "Today as we celebrate Independence Day we also want to announce the closing of two of our locations: Antioch, West Nashville (Charlotte)."
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 1
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff's Report for July 1, 2022, provided by the Sheriff's Office.
Davidson County Source
Here’s Your Chance to Stay Overnight in Dolly’s Retired Tour Bus
Calling all Dolly Parton fans! This opportunity doesn't come around very often- a chance to sleep on a tour bus that Dolly has now retired.
PHOTOS: Let Freedom Sing! Music City Celebrates 4th of July
The event at the downtown riverfront included the biggest fireworks show in the city's history synchronized to a live performance from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.
Investigation of Woman’s Weekend Death Leads to Felony Cocaine Arrest
Specialized Investigations Division detectives Saturday night charged James F. Burns, 57, with possession of cocaine (laced with fentanyl) for resale after 28 individually packaged small bags of cocaine with a total weight of 35 grams were found in his backpack at his 1818 Church Street apartment.
Dickson County Source
What to Know Before you go to a Nashville Sounds Game
The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the following ballpark guidelines.
Demand for Homes Continues to Outpace Supply
There were 3,818 home closings reported for the month of April, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure is down 7 percent from the 4,119 closings reported for the same period last year.
Farm Fun Days Open to the Public
Farm Fun Days are coming to the Tennessee Agricultural Museum on July 9
and July 16, 2022. The entire family will enjoy these family-friendly events offered by the museum at no charge.
Maury County Source
Maury Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in and around Maury County.
Housing Tennessee Report: ‘Mostly Positive Outcomes’ in First Quarter Across State
In a new economic report from Middle Tennessee State University, the state's housing market again shows positive signs, as home prices continue to rise "exponentially" across the Volunteer State, though home sales have slightly slowed.
10 Facts About the Fourth of July
The holiday is more than just a day off from work. It is a time for the nation to come together and celebrate all that we are and all that we have been. Here are a few additional facts – both fun and historical — about the day.
Robertson County Source
Nashville Predators Acquire Ryan McDonagh From Tampa Bay
Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Ryan McDonagh from the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Springfield Installs New Software for Storm Sirens
The City of Springfield wants to let residents know about an important update to its sirens.
Springfield Splash Pad Now Open
The splash pad opened in 2019 at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park located at 2623 S. Main Street in Springfield. The summer season for the splash runs May 28 through August 6 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reduced hours will be in effect from August 7 through the end of the splash season on October 1.
Rutherford Source
- Rutherford County Food Health Inspections for April 2022
These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Rutherford County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. We have also included follow up scores that have been reported by the TN Dept of Health for those restaurants, cafes, eateries, etc…which had follow-up inspections in May or June.
- MPD Warns Public of Extortion Scams Targeting Residents of Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) fraud detectives are warning residents about a phone scam from callers claiming to be from Mexican cartels and threatening harm to residents and their families.
- 4 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump
Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. And they're great… until they're not. Let's face it. In Middle Tennessee, weather and other things beyond our control can impact daily life.
Sumner County Source
Popular Nashville Taco Restaurant to Open in Former Space of The Sutler
Pancho & Lefty's Cantina announced the opening of a new location in Melrose at 2600 Eighth Ave. S. Suite 109, the space previously occupied by The Sutler. The restaurant will close its doors downtown on July 10 and move to Melrose later this summer.
Heatstroke Symptoms You Need to Know
The National Weather Service predicts very hot temperatures this week. As you spend time outdoors, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heatstroke.
How Can a Mustache Save a Life? Read This!
Back in 2021, amongst the chaos of the epidemic and ever-growing mayhem of society, insurance man Michael Simmons decided he wanted to create some good in our community. How did he decide to do this? By growing a mustache! This is the story of how ridiculousness meets philanthropy.
Williamson Source
Michael Mosley Sentenced in Stabbing Death of Two Williamson County Men
Michael Mosley, the man who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of two young men from Williamson County and attempted first-degree murder of a third man, faced sentencing today, July 6.
PHOTOS: Franklin on the Fourth
Franklin hosted Franklin on the Fourth on Monday, July 4th in Franklin, TN to celebrate Independence Day. The event is sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club.
Health Inspections: BBQ Joints in Williamson County for July 1, 2022
These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.
Wilson County Source
Qualifying Students Can Attend MTSU for Little or No Tuition
MTSU launched Friday, July 1, an effort to help students navigate several scenarios and options that could eliminate, or greatly reduce, the cost of tuition.
Fun For the Whole Family at It’s A Luau Christmas In July
It's A Luau Christmas In July takes place on Saturday, July 9th from 10 am – 4 pm at the Mt Juliet Community Center (1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122).
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Receives Approval as Level III Trauma Center
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (VWCH) has received approval as a state-verified provisional Level III Trauma Center, making it the first and only hospital able to provide this higher level of care in Wilson County.