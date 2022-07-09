Saturday, July 9, 2022
x
HomeNewsTop Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 3, 2022
FeaturedNews

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 3, 2022

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
0
43
Middle-TN-Top-Stories
Middle-TN-Top-Stories

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 3 to July 8.

Cheatham County Source

  • Pleasant View Resident Wins $1 Million on Powerball
    Donald Thompson of Pleasant View is a barber, a drag racer, an avid gym member—and now a $1 million Powerball winner. Read more.

  • Whitt’s Barbecue Closes Two Locations
    In a social media post, they shared, “Today as we celebrate Independence Day we also want to announce the closing of two of our locations: Antioch, West Nashville (Charlotte).” Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 1
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 1, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s OfficeRead more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

Previous articleQuiche – Is It Really French?
Next articleWEATHER- Hot, Humid, Stormy Saturday
Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×