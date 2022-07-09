Everyone’s Friend, Frank Caperton, Passes Away Unexpectedly

Yesterday I opened up my email and saw a note from my Rotary club that began, “It is with great shock and disbelief that I need to pass along this sad news – Frank Caperton passed away this morning.” I am not sure that there is a word to express how I felt. I have known Frank since his days owning DataWorks, when he used to come into the Daily News Journal to place ads for the business. Then he joined Rotary and I got to know him better. As others on Facebook have noted, he was always cheerful and giving and a great friend. His loss is something that many, many people just can’t quite wrap their head around. I know I can’t.

In recent years, he has never been without a camera in his hand, covering events all over Middle Tennessee. He knew everyone and everyone knew him. Being around him felt a bit like being around John Hood (who also knows everyone and lots about county history). I frequently ran into Frank at events, I with my camera and writer’s notebook, and we would jokingly take shots of each other. If I was somewhere taking photos and had forgotten some important name over the pandemic, I could find Frank and he would whisper it to me with a laugh.

That is how I remember him the most — with a smile on his face and a ready joke, often self-deprecating. Or with some historical tidbit on his lips. Frank loved history and was a past president of the Rutherford County Historical Society. He also served on the board of Friends of Stones River Battlefield.

While many, many people have written online what Frank meant to them, I am going to admittedly steal a statement from Facebook by my friend Jonathan Harmon, “Frank was so much to so many. He captured moment after moment after moment [with his camera]. He told story after story after story. He posted the dumbest, most wonderful jokes. He loved this community and the people in it. He served and served and served. He completely immersed himself into his friends, his community and its history. I’ll never know another human like Frank.” I, too, will never know anyone else like Frank.

I feel for his family. I got to teach his youngest daughter when I was the Executive Director of the Business Education Partnership Foundation. She was in the State Farm Summer Business Camp when I coordinated it. She was bright and funny, and the apple of his eye. He came the final day to watch her give her final presentation where she shined. He was so proud. As he was of all of his daughters, his wife, his family and his friends. He loved to help people grow and succeed.

More than three decades ago Frank was one of the first people to open a computer-related business in Murfreesboro, and when he was still in college at Middle Tennessee State University. Later, he became FrankWorks, a guy who sold the Renaissance Man skills he had acquired over time. He did website and social media design and integration, computer repair, photography, marketing and political strategy with XM Political, and historical research.

I know him the best from Rotary Club of Murfreesboro. Many years ago, when Rotary used to do food for the annual walking horse competition at Middle Tennessee State University, Frank and I spent a number of hours cooking hot dogs together and serving participants other fast food goodies. He arrived in the nick of time one day, as I somehow ended up being the only person running the booth at one point, cooking and serving a growing line of hungry customers.

Quite frankly (pun intended), the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro will be bereft without him. He coordinated all of their social media and was at every meeting, every week filming so it could be watched on Zoom by those members still housebound by the pandemic.

While he took many photos for Rotary, his work reached far beyond weekly Rotary meetings. See his portfolio here.

As Beth Bragg Hacket noted online, “We lost a good one. May he be celebrated and remembered for his dear kind soul.”

And Dawn Throneberry White said, “He loved this community and truly made it a better place. He brightened every room he entered. I will really miss his smile and laugh.”

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover the unexpected funeral expenses. Arrangements are currently incomplete and will be announced later.