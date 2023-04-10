Pups and Pints Returns this Spring in Nashville

Pups & Pints returns to ONEC1TY on May 20th! This free festival benefits the Nashville Humane Association, connects dog-lovers and beer-lovers with the local community, and is open to all ages of humans and pups.

Produced with humans and doggos of all ages in mind, Pups & Pints is free to attend and open to the public. Attendees can shop local pet-product vendors in the Bark Market, enjoy the Beer Garden, take a photo with their fur babies in the photo booth, meet-n-greet adoptable pets from the Nashville Humane Association, play in the pop-up off-leash dog area, and partake in more pup-tastic activities for all! In addition to the Beer Garden, cocktails will be available from Tincup Mountain Whiskey. Food will be available for purchase onsite from Vee’s Chick N Cones, Daddy’s Dogs, Cousins Maine Lobster, and The Grilled Cheeserie.

Nashvillians can head to The Yard at ONEC1TY, located at 8 City Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 to enjoy this free, outdoor festival. This year, Pups & Pints will take place on National Rescue Dog Day! This one-day festival happens Saturday, May 20th. The event begins at noon and runs throughout the afternoon until 4 PM.

Event VIP guests include Pups & Pints Ultimate Pet Sweepstakes Winner and local pup-fluencers. This event is open to the public; tickets are not required or available for purchase. Attendees should bring a valid ID if they wish to partake in the libations. For more information, visit pupsandpints.com.