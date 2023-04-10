6 Live Shows this Week – April 10, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Tab Benoit
Wednesday, April 12, 8 pm
Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
Tab Benoit is a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues, acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as 5 Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.
Find tickets here.
2Cory Asbury
Thursday, April 13, 7 pm
Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
Cory Asbury and special guest Riley Clemmons are making a stop at the Fisher Center at Belmont University on The Pioneer Tour.
Find tickets here.
3Luke Combs
Saturday, April 15, 5:45 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
Luke Combs released his latest album Getting Old and makes a stop on his world tour in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. Specials guests will be Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, and more.
Find tickets here.
4Morgan Wade
Thursday, April 13, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville
This up and coming country artists takes to the stage at The Ryman this week.
Find tickets here.
5Hot Tuna
Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 pm
CMA Theater, 222 John Rep Lewis Way, Nashville
Hot Tuna takes the stage on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 7:30 PM CT. Lifelong friends and founding members of Jefferson Airplane, Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen formed Hot Tuna in 1969. The band has released more than two dozen albums and played thousands of concerts around the world.
Find tickets here.
6New Edition
Sunday, April 16, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
NEW EDITION is returning with the LEGACY TOUR with KEITH SWEAT and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and special guest TANK.
Find tickets here.