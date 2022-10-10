Monday, October 10, 2022
PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin.

On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.

Prepare your costume for the costume contest for the whole family, including your furry family members.

Other activities to expect.

  • 150+ Arts and crafts vendors
  • 30+ Food vendors and street food vendors
  • Live entertainment with Main Stage sponsored by School of Rock, and an Acoustic Stage sponsored by Lipscomb University
  • Kids Zone sponsored by Grace Chapel, features carnival activities, inflatable games, and more!
  • Costume contests for pets and families sponsored by Jackson
  • Whiskey Lounge by Leiper’s Fork Distillery & Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus
  • Downtown Franklin Rotary Chili Cookoff
  • Franklin Theatre Football End Zone sponsored by Mercer Advisors
  • Autumn Alley which will have:
    • Old fashioned games
    • Guess the weight of the “Great Pumpkin”
    • Extreme pumpkin carving
    • Photo opportunities around the square

For more information, visit Franklinpumpkinfest.com.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
